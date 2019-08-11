Linda Jean Simcik
Funeral services for Linda Jean Simcik, 79, of Temple will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Pastor Tom Popelka officiating. Private burial to follow.
She passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Continuing Care Hospital.
She was born October 26, 1939 in Caldwell, Texas to Willie and Lydia Dusek Sebesta. She graduated from Caldwell High School class of 1958 and attended the University of Texas in Austin. Her main focus was her faithfulness to her home and family. She also worked as a church secretary and teacher’s assistant at local preschools. She loved playing her piano and singing Christian music in churches and at home. She planned and coordinated musical presentations with choirs in various churches she and her husband served. She was a very supportive and loyal Pastor’s wife, to her husband Frank, for over sixty years in various Central Texas churches, most recently being Buckholts Evangelical Brethren Church.
Linda married Frank Simcik on June 8, 1958 in Caldwell. Together they shared over sixty years of marriage. She was well known and loved for making candies such as peanut and pecan brittle and baking other specialties as well. She enjoyed working in her garden and tending to her flowers and plants. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her sons and daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, supportive mother, and a beloved grandmother and will dearly be missed by all who loved her. She used her talents and gifts to serve her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, faithfully for her entire life.
She is survived by her two sons, Bruce Simcik of Austin and Brad Simcik and wife Amy of Houston; a sister, Alice Chlapek of Caldwell; five grandchildren, Caitlin Simcik, Krista Simcik, Brenna Simcik, Will Simcik, and Carissa Simcik; as well as many other family and friends.
The family would like to give a special word of thanks to the medical teams and staff from Baylor Scott & White Hospital, BS&W Continuing Care Hospital and S&W Hospice. The love and care you gave to Linda and our family is treasured and appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Houston’s First Baptist Church in care of Can Hope Cancer Ministry, 7401 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024.
The family will receive visitors from 4-6 pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary