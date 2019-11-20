Services for Arthur Wayne Goodman, 59, of Pflugerville will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Jeremiah Goodman officiating.
Mr. Goodman died Sunday, Nov. 17, at a Temple hospital.
He was born on May 14, 1960, in Del Rio to Mary Rosa and James Elmer Goodman. After graduating job corps high school, he went on to Texas State Technical Institute where he got his degree as a certified welder, and worked for companies from Hawaii to Alaska, Seattle, Oregon, California and Texas. He taught welding at the technical Institute in Louisiana. He married Ruth Tanguma in 1987.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and two sons, Christopher and Arthur.
Survivors include a son, Vincent Goodman of Snyder; a daughter, Lisa Goodman of Abilene; eight brothers, Timothy Goodman, Matt Goodman, Frankie Goodman, Jimmy Goodman, James Goodman, John Goodman, Jonathan Goodman and Jason Goodman; and six sisters, Vivian Goodman, Deborah Goodman, Viola Goodman, John Goodman, Jacqueline Goodman, and Jeannette Goodman.