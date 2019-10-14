Thomas Emory Hunt
Funeral services for Thomas Emory Hunt, 77, of Belton will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Charlie Cahee officiating.
Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel.
Thomas died Friday, October 11, 2019 at a nursing home in Temple. He was born May 3, 1942, in Kokomo, Indiana, the son of Emory A. and Dorothy (Miller) Hunt. Thomas married Mary (Coggin) Hunt on October 24, 2007 in Leon Junction.
He served and retired from the United States Army. He received many awards including, Purple Heart; Vietnam cross of gallantry w/palm; Vietnam campaign medal; National defense service medal; Vietnam service medal; Meritorious unit commendation; Good conduct medal bronze clasp w/4 loops; Army commendation medal w/1 OLC and “V” device and Vietnam civil affairs honor medal.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, James Edward Welch.
Survivors include his wife Mary Hunt; a son, Ronald Hunt; a daughter, Cleda White and husband Donnie; four brothers, Dwayne, Rory, Steven and Darryl Hunt; a sister, Deborah Edwards; three grandchildren, Ethan Hunt, Brittany Abney and Joshua White and one great grandchild, Katelyn Abney.
Paid Obituary