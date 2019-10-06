David Wilson Barrett
Memorial service for David Wilson Barrett, 55, of Winnie, Texas will be 11 AM Monday October 7 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Brother Billy Johnson officiating.
David “Dave” Barrett passed away Monday September 30 at his home in Winnie, Texas.
He was born October 16, 1963 in Woodland, California to Henry Wilson Barrett, Jr. and Myrna (Barton) (Barrett) Insall.
Dave graduated from Belton High School and then Lamar University. He spent the last 20 years working at Goodyear with his work family and friends.
Dave loved adventure. He traveled often to many different places and saw more than most could imagine. He enjoyed fishing, the beach, scuba diving, comics, Harry Potter, and Dallas Cowboys football. More than anything, he loved his family and showed it in so many ways.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Wilson Barrett, Jr. and a sister, Lori Michell Barrett.
Survivors include his mother, Myrna Insall; stepfather, Joe Insall; stepmother Joyce Barrett; sister, Kelly (Barrett) White and husband Judd White; Aunt Pat and Uncle Leo; Judy Webb; stepbrothers, Arnold Insall and wife Carolyn; nieces, Allison Smith and husband Juddson, and neice Amy White; great niece, Ellie Smith; great nephews, Josiah Smith and Jax Smith; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Paid Obituary