Services for Robert “Bob” Smith, 64, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Smith died Saturday, Oct. 12, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 9, 1955, in Watertown, N.Y., to Gordon and Dorothy Weaver Smith. He married Cindy on March 19, 2005, in Oeaniville.
He was preceded in death by a stepson, Derek Giroux.
Survivors include his wife; a stepdaughter, Misty Ferguson of Siloan Springs, Ark.; three stepsons, Shawn Seymour of Meade, Kan., AJ Giroux of Troy and Mikey Giroux of Temple; a brother, Gordon Smith of Oklahoma City; three sisters, Sandra Thomas, Judy Neary and Christine Sourwire, all of New York; 18 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.