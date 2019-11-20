No services are planned for Martin Ernest Geissler, 101, of Temple.
Mr. Geissler died Monday, Nov. 18, at a local hospital.
He was born Dec. 24, 1927, in Bucklin, Kan., to Otto and Katherine Nessell Geissler.
He served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He married Aline Hermine Schroeder in 1945 in California. He attained the rank of captain.
He was self-employed, owning several businesses in his lifetime. He moved to Temple in 2013. He was a Christian and attended Temple Bible Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Ralph.
Survivors include a son, Gerald of California; two daughters, Sherry Rood of Linden, Calif., and Dianne Sula of Temple; a sister, Dolly Jones of Visalia, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Bethesda Home, Watertown, Wis.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.