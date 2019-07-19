BELTON — Services for Francisco Aguilera, 23, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Temple with the Rev. Francisco Rodriguez III officiating.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery.
Mr. Aguilera died Wednesday, July 17, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 27, 1995, in New Hall, Calif., to Martin and Maria de la Luz Aguilera. He graduated from Temple High School.
Survivors include a son, Francisco Aguilera Jr. of Temple; three daughters, Sophia Aguilera, Lilliana Aguilera and Aubrey Aguilera, all of Temple; his parents of Temple; and two sisters, Eiliana Hernandez of Temple and Estefany Aguilera of Hutto.
A rosary will be recited 7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.