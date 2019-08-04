Albert Frank Mondrik
Funeral services for Albert Frank Mondrik, 81, will be held at St Luke Catholic Church in Temple, Texas on August 8, 2019 at 11 am. Born on October 5, 1937 in Cameron, Texas to Lincoln and Angeline Mondrik, Mr. Mondrik died Monday, July 22, 2019, at a Temple Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Newman of Plano, Texas. Albert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rose Mary and two sons; Don Albert and wife Milissa of Belton and Thomas Wayne and wife Dawn, also of Belton and three grandsons; Chase, Nicholas and Justin. He is also survived by a brother, Joseph Mondrik and wife Roselee of Cameron.
After graduating from Yoe High School, Cameron, in 1955, Albert entered the US Navy where he began his career in the electrical field. After leaving the Navy, Albert married Rose Mary Matula of Cameron, on August 4, 1962. He worked as the Chief Electrician at WilsonArt Plastics in Temple and later worked as an electrician for Arthur Collier Electrical Company throughout Texas. He also worked for Scott and White Hospital in Temple in the Engineering Department.
Albert retired as a Project Manager for an Air Force maintenance contract at Camp Bullis, San Antonio.
Albert was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple. In addition to love for his family, he greatly enjoyed playing golf with his friends, reading, renovation projects around the house and his two Yorkies. Albert “Papaw” Mondrik will always be remembered for his quick-witted humor and his technical abilities.
Memorial donations may be made to: Baylor Scott and White Central Texas Foundation Cardiology Program, MS-20-S103, 2401 S. 31 st Street, Temple, Texas 76504, or other organization of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.