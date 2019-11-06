Andrew William Moehnke Jr.
( A.W. )
Andrew William Moehnke Jr. ( A.W. ) of Little River, Texas passed away November 1, 2019 in Temple, Texas. He was born on August 12, 1944 in Fresno, Ca. to Andrew Moehnke Sr. & Viola ( Trichelman ) Moehnke. They moved to Taylor, Texas when he was six months old. He attended Taylor schools until he was in the 9th grade and then moved to Austin, Texas. He graduated from Lanier High School in 1962.
He got his registry for xray tech from Breckenridge Hospital in Austin in 1965. He married Janell Barnett on May 22, 1965. They moved to Temple and he worked in the xray dept. at Scott & White hospital and also got his registry in nuclear medicine technology from Scott & White. He worked at the hospital for 44 years.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Louis Artieschoufsky Moehnke, Walter & Lillie Teichelman; one son; Scott Anthony Moehnke; several Aunts & Uncles . He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Janell; Son; James and Daughter Janis; grand daughter; Samantha, Aunt Lorene Decker & several Cousins. A memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Condra Funeral Home in Taylor, Texas. Burial will be at a later date.
Family has request no flower’s please make a donation to the Diabetes Association or charities of your choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Condra Funeral Home, Taylor, TX.
Paid Obituary