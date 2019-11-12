Alice Emma Gerngross
Alice Emma Gerngross, 95, of Temple, died Friday, November 8, 2019, in a Belton Nursing Home. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cyclone. Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mrs. Gerngross was born January 24, 1924 in Clarkson to Elo and Cora Schuetze Chollett. She grew up and attended school in Clarkson and married Melvin Gerngross on February 23, 1941. They lived in the Meeks community prior to moving to Temple in 1958. She graduated from nursing school at Kings Daughters Hospital in Temple and worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse at Scott and White Hospital and the Olin E Teague VA Center in Temple. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple for 60 years. She loved working in her garden and going for rides.
She was preceded in death by her husband and sister, Gladys Kurtz.
She is survived by one daughter, Irlene Schneider and husband Virgil of Temple, two sons, Malcolm Clay Gerngross and wife Patricia of Bryan and Mark Gerngross and wife Bernadette of Rosebud, one brother, Harry Chollett and wife Beatrice of Temple, four grandchildren, Karen Wolfe, Gerald Schneider and wife Shirley, William Schneider, and Emily Gerngross, one great granddaughter, Brenda Kolster and husband Daren.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s School Trust Fund, 1018 South 7th Street, Temple, TX 76504
Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Paid Obituary