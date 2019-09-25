BELTON — Services for Rose Marie Santos Quidachay, 83, of Copperas Cove will be 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard O’Rourke officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Quidachay died Monday, Sept. 23, at her residence.
She was born May 2, 1936, in Guam to Rosario and Jesus Santos. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church of Copperas Cove.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Pio M. Quidachay, in 2005.
Survivors include a son, Joseph Quidachay of Killeen; three daughters, Rose George of Washington, Josephine Gogue of Copperas Cove and Barbara Gogue of Germany; two brothers, Joseph William Santos of South Carolina and Anthony Santos of Florida; three sisters, Lillian Chargualaf of Guam and Elizabeth Mauntel and Rosalind Lee, both of Ohio; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Oct. 10, at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services.