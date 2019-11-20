Services for Wallace Lee Schmidt, Sr., 57, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Tom Robbins officiating.
Mr. Schmidt died Tuesday, Nov. 19, at a local hospital.
He was born June 13, 1962, in San Antonio. He attended schools in San Antonio and also attended Temple College. He married Kelly Burgess on July 19, 1999, in Temple.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Billie Jean and Tasha.
Survivors include his wife of Morgan’s Point Resort; his mother, Betty Cook of Belton; four daughters, Robin Leone of Florida, Betty Marie Love of Kerrville, Ashley Marie Schmidt of Lawton, Okla., and Katie Marie Schmidt of Morgan’s Point Resort; five sons, Wallace Lee Schmidt Jr. of Temple, William Lee Schmidt of Belton, Jesse Lee Schmidt of Lawton, Okla., Tyler Reese Gannon of South Carolina and Brandon Lee Schmidt of Morgan’s Point Resort; a sister, Diana Garcia; three brothers, Steven Lee Schmidt, William Arthur Cook Jr. and William Corey Cook; and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.