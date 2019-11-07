Patsy Jo
Peery Taylor
On November 2, 2019, surrounded by loving family, Patsy Jo Peery Taylor passed away peacefully after a long, brave battle with cancer.
Patsy was born in Alice, Texas on January 15, 1940, to Jesse Foy and Norma June Peery. A 1958 graduate of Sealy High School, she continued her studies at Sam Houston State University, where she met husband, Gary Taylor of Temple. They married on June 3, 1960, and she graduated with a B.A. in Education in 1962.
After Gary’s military service, the couple moved to Temple in 1965. She taught school across multiple decades in area public schools, including Vandiver, Thornton, Reagan and Meredith elementary schools and Bonham Middle School in Temple, as well as Salado Elementary School. Patsy loved igniting a passion for reading in students and delighted when former students would come up for hugs.
Her love for children also extended through her faith. She and her husband were active in area Baptist churches, where she often taught children’s Sunday School classes and worked in church nurseries.
Above all of her other activities and service, Patsy treasured her family: husband Gary and three daughters, creating a loving home. She participated in many of her children’s interests from hand making doll clothes to shuttling them to cheerleading practice, tennis matches, and piano lessons. For years, Patsy and Gary were permanent fixtures on the 50-yard-line of Temple Wildcat football games, supporting their children and children’s friends – rain or shine.
Patsy is survived by Gary Taylor, her devoted husband of 59 years; daughters Suzy Taylor McKinney of Magnolia, Texas; Tracey Moore and husband Bryan of Washington, Utah; Wendy Taylor-Tanielian and husband Vasken of El Sobrante, CA; four grandchildren, Brad McKinney of Jersey City, NJ, Capt. Chad Moore, USAF and wife Annabelle of Abilene, TX, Brooke McKinney Spencer and husband Heath of Tulsa, OK, and 1st Lt. Tyler Moore, USAF of Vacaville, CA; a sister Pamela Broeker and husband Nolan of Katy, TX; and a cousin Patsy considered her “bonus son” Bill Peery and wife Kathy and daughter Savannah of Conway, AR; along with numerous nieces, cousins, and friends.
Services honoring Patsy’s life and celebrating her presence with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will be on Friday, Nov. 8th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Those wishing to celebrate Patsy’s life may honor her with a gift to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Musical Outreach 2497 W. FM 93 Temple, TX 76502, or an organization of their choice.
