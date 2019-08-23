William Dean Allen, 90, retired Command Sgt. Major, U.S. Army, passed away August 17, 2019. He was born to Uriah and Blanche Allen on August 10, 1929 in Carbon, Texas.
Mr. Allen is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Vietnam Service Medal Silver Star, Meritorious Unit Commendation, First Oak Leaf Cluster to National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Third Oak Leaf Cluster to Army Commendation Medal. After leaving the military, he served and worked for the American Red Cross for 20 years until retirement.
He is survived by his son Rickie Allen (wife Carol), daughter Tonia Kirkham, grandson Kevin Allen (wife Naomi), granddaughter Lari Kell (husband Mike), grandson James Kirkham Jr. (wife Rachel), and five great grandchildren Kaylee, Emma, Ethan, James, and Caleb. Preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, his wife of 50 years, Wanda Marie Allen, and his grandson Brian Allen.
Graveside Services with full military honors will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. Flowers may be sent to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, Texas.