Samantha Delane Dragoo
Samantha Delane Dragoo of Temple Texas was unexpectedly taken from us in the early hours of Sunday November 3. She was 30 years old.
She was born Thursday the 8th of December 1988 at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas to Darrell Delane and Pamela (Martin) Dragoo. She was the older sister of Zackary Scott Dragoo, and the mother of Jasper James Dragoo.
Samantha was a uniquely special young woman, with the most caring heart and loving soul imaginable. From her high school days in band, swim team and theater to her final days at TSTC, she lived life boldly and without fear. She enjoyed being a friend to anyone and everyone, and she always had open arms for those in need. She had a strong and creative mind loved to travel.
Most recently, Samantha was a student at TSTC in Waco, Texas. She was looking forward to her graduation and degree in avionics. The teachers, staff, and friends she made while at TSTC made an impression on her and for that we are eternally grateful.
Samantha gave us much joy throughout her life, the greatest of which being our grandson Jasper James Dragoo. Jasper was Samantha’s world and no matter what she was going through she always made time to talk with him about his day, read books with him, make corny jokes and encourage him to be the very best he could be. She believed in Jasper and was so very proud of him.
All this to say, Samantha was truly amazing, and had an extremely bright future ahead of her. We are so pained to lose her this way.
Samantha is preceded in death by her great-grandma Bessie Mae “Oma” Allen, her grandfather Emery Earl Martin, and her paternal grandparents Barney V. & Prebble (Rosser) Dragoo.
Samantha is survived by her beloved son Jasper James Dragoo, her parents Darrell Delane & Pamela (Martin) Dragoo, her brother Zackary and his wife Kayla (Goralewicz) Dragoo, her grandmother De’Elda Joyce Martin, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as a niece who’s on the way. She also leaves behind her dear kitten Taco.
A memorial service for Samantha will take place on Friday November 8, 2019 at the 1st United Methodist Church in Temple Texas beginning at 1:30pm.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary