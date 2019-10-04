Marcos Sunday Sauseda, 77, of Belton passed away peacefully at his residence on October 1, 2019 surrounded by his love ones.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. His body was cremated.
Mr. Sauseda was born April 25, 1942 to Regino and Brigida Estrada Sauseda in Temple.
He leaves behind one daughter, Eloise Taylor of Temple; one grandson, Rocky Taylor and his wife, Jessica of Temple; two granddaughters, Felicia Youngblood and her husband, Larry of Belton, Ashlee Trevino and husband, David of Little River-Academy; eight great grandchildren; many other loved ones.
Mr. Sauseda worked for many years in maintenance for Belton BISD and UMHB until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Ramona Mary Sauseda; two sisters, Dolores Vasquez and Elisia Castillo.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Scott and White Hospice of Temple.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.