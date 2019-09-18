Gary Lloyd Garner
March 25, 1949
September 13, 2019
Gary Lloyd Garner, age 70, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 in a Temple hospital. Visitation and rosary will be held at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery.
Gary was born in Temple, Texas to Lloyd and Jean Garner on March 25, 1949. He was a graduate of Temple High School, where he met his future wife. He married Judy Ketterman on November 30, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He had one son, Scott Garner of The Colony, Texas, and two twin grandsons Ryan and Andrew, all of whom he adored and was so proud of.
In 1969, Gary Garner went to work for Frank Mayborn at the Temple Daily Telegram, starting in Classified Department, and working his way up the ladder to Retail Advertisement Department Manager. He spent
nearly 50 years at the newspaper, loving his job and co-workers, but more so enjoying relationships he built in the community. He was a people-person, always with a smile on his face and a helping hand.
But, the most important aspect of his life was his family. He was a loving husband to Judy for over 50 years. His son and two grandsons were the light of his life and always looked forward to seeing them. He looked forward to spending time with them and that really made his life complete.
Everything about Gary was genuine, from the smile he greeted you with to the words of encouragement he would lend at just the right time. Gary was a people person and never met a stranger. His friends were really family to Gary and he truly cherished those relationships.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
Guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary