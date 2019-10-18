BELTON — Services for Jimmy “Nicky” Walker, 73, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremations Services in Belton.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Walker died Sunday, Oct. 13, at his residence.
He was born April 6, 1946, in Belton to Willie and Ossie Walker.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Brown Walker; three sons, Nicky Ray Walker, Shawn Brady Walker and Roy Dean Walker, all of Belton; four daughters, Connie Walker and Tracy Ashley Clifford, both of Temple, Kathy Jewel Walker of Nolanville and Rebecca Lynn Brown of Belton; two sisters, Alma Mae Pruitt of Moffat and Artie Ann Bagget of Arizona; 22 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.