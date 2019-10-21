BELTON — Services for Hellen Wirt Sims, 94, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Waurika, Okla.
Burial will be in Waurika Cemetery.
Mrs. Sims died Sunday, Oct. 20, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Nov. 5, 1924, in Waurika to Roy and Bonnie Anthony Wirt. She was a homemaker and a rancher. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waurika and Belton.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Jack Sims of Belton and Royce Sims of Fayetteville, N.C.; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Belton building fund; or the First United Methodist Church of Waurika general fund.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.