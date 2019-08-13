Services for Melvin Gene Anderson, 71, of Eddy will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Church Assembly of God in Temple with Wayne Lott and Sunday Luna officiating.
Mr. Anderson died Saturday, Aug. 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Temple to Ester and Bessie Mayse Anderson. He graduated from Troy High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Ursula Nonn in 1970 in Koblenz, Germany. He was a mechanic and a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, Walter James Anderson of Temple; five daughters, Karin Raeford and Birgit Luna, both of Temple, Inge Wells and Heike Robinson, both of San Antonio, and Diane Harvell of Salado; two sisters, Rosie Anderson and Joyce Rita Anderson; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.