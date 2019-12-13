Gladys Marie Wilson
Gladys Marie Wilson, 67, of Belton passed away Friday the 29th of November in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Gladys, the only child of Henry and Mildred Smith, was born on the 3rd day of March 1953 in Shamrock, Texas.
On December 14th 1968 she married the love of her life, William Ewing Glaser in Bell County. It was there they decided to begin a family of their own.
Gladys valued family above all else and lived her life to the fullest. Her humor and vivacious attitude never failed to put a smile on your face. Nothing meant more to her than spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who lovingly called her “Nan”.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, William Ewing Glaser Jr, and her parents, Mildred and Henry Smith.
She is survived by: her children, Tammy Fourton; William Ewing Glaser III, Ginger and Kevin Roark and Jennifer Caplinger; her grandchildren: Tia Kilgore, Trey Vandall, Nathaniel Glaser, Christopher Glaser, William Ewing Glaser IV, Abigail Glaser, Joshua Glaser, Alyssa Martinez and Shadoe Cai, Kirkland Henry Martinez, Zackary Christian Carpenter, CJ Martin, Rebecca Cornet; and her great-grandchildren: Bailey Marie Kilgore, Kaden Glaser, Leiland Ut Cai, Kinsley Glaser, Daxton Cai and Kham Martin.
