Monica Bohac Schwertner
Monica Bohac Schwertner, 67, of Granger passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Seton Medical Center in Round Rock.
Monica was born on March 21, 1952 to Johnnie I. and Rose (Zarosky) Bohac. She attended S.S. Cyril & Methodius Catholic School and Granger High School in Granger. She received an Art Education Degree from the University of Houston and an Interior Design Degree from the University of Texas in Austin. She worked as an Interior Designer at the VA Hospital in Temple, where she met the love of her life, Billy. They have one son, Nick.
They moved to Granger where Monica decided to go back to the teaching field and taught school at S.S. Cyril & Methodius School, CCD religion classes, and Vacation Bible School. She was very talented as an artist. Monica enjoyed decorating and making projects for her students. She loved Christmas and insisted to have at least five decorated Christmas trees in the family home. When she could no longer teach full time due to health reasons, she did substitute teaching at Granger Public School.
Everyone that knew her knew that she enjoyed laughing more than anything else. She would find laughter in almost any situation. She loved her family, friends, and her God above all. She believed in finding good in every situation, both good or bad.
Monica is preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie & Rose Bohac, and brother, Johnnie F. Bohac.
Monica is survived by her husband, Billy Schwertner; son, Nicholas; sisters, Theresa (Roy) Haag & Patricia (Bill) Ables; sister-in-law, Barbara Bohac; stepson, Josh Schwertner; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Providence Funeral Home, with rosary at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at S.S. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPJST Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 100, Temple, Texas 76503.
Paid Obituary