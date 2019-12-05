Buck Wade Wooley
Buck Wade Wooley, age 57, of Holland, Texas passed away on Sunday December 1, 2019 at The Texas Neuro Rehab Center in Austin, Texas after an extended illness. He was born on January 15, 1962 in Temple, Texas to Darwin Ray Sr. and Nancy Wooley. He was baptized at the First Baptist Church of Holland, Texas and believed in God. He was a lifelong resident of Holland with his wife, Margaret Wooley, and was a loving father and husband and enjoyed fishing and camping with his family.
Buck was a master plumber and worked for Academy ISD for 28 years. He was married to his loving wife, Margaret Wooley, on August 8, 1981 and they celebrated 38 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Wooley; his sons, Mathew Wade Wooley, Mitchell Dean Wooley and daughter-in-law Sheila Wooley and grandchildren Stuart, Ethan and Lauren Wooley; and his daughter Rosellen Frances Sirkis and son-in-law Billy Sirkis and grandchild Eric Sirkis.
He is also survived by his mother, Nancy Wooley; three sisters, Sheihla Camden, Marquita Hopson, and Darlene Rodriquez; and two brothers, Darwin Ray Wooley Jr and Frankie Lee Wooley.
Pallbearers will be Rick Slye, Westen Rodriquez, Billy Sirkis , Larry Harmon, Jody Wooley, Wesley Wooley, Allen Jobe, and Jordan Barcuch. Honorary pallbearers will be Darwin Ray Wooley Jr. , Frankie Lee Wooley, Stuart Wood, Tony Rodriquez Sr. , Henry Daugherty
Viewing will be Friday December 6, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Goodnight Funeral Home. Services will be Saturday December 7, 2019 at 10 am at Goodnight Funeral home in Bartlett, Texas. Burial will be following the services in Davilla Cemetery.
