Services for Emma Mae East, 82, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Bunton Cemetery in Dale.
Mrs. East died Sunday, Sept. 8, at her residence.
She was born May 14, 1937, in Junction to Fred Martin and Nettie Gamel. She married Albert Benny East in Stanton on July 7, 1951. She was a member of the Golinda Baptist Church. She was a longtime Falls County resident before moving to Temple three years ago.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Benny East; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Nettie Melton of Temple; four sons, Johnny East of Temple, Bobby East of Waco, Albert East of Hutto and Roy East of El Paso; a sister, Johanna Haggerton of Corpus Christi; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.