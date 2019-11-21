Annie Lee Bunch Means
Annie Lee Bunch Means of Boerne was born on November 27, 1918, on her grandparents’ ranch in Hays County, Texas near Wimberley. She died on November 8, 2019 in Boerne, Texas at the age of 100, just days short of her 101 birthday.
Mrs. Means was a resident of Bell County for more than thirty years before moving to Boerne. She and her late husband J.R. Means were active members of the First Baptist Church Moffat, Texas for many years.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on November 23, 2019 in the McCurdy Funeral Home Chapel, Lockhart, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the unrestricted scholarship fund of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, Texas.
