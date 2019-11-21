John Brady
Tobin III
John Brady Tobin III (or Butch to many), 74 years old, from Belton, TX, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Brady Tobin, Jr. and Emma F. King Tobin Snow, along with a brother, Lesley Tobin from Belton. He is survived by his life-long partner, Patti Rafferty, his siblings; sisters Edna Tobin Whitley, from Belton, and Lois Tobin Whitley, from Copperas Cove and brother James D. Tobin of Belton, and his children; Karen McCoy of Belton, John B Tobin IV and wife Janet from Belton, and Larry Tobin from Temple. He has 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. John was born April 22, 1945, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. John worked hard, long hours in concrete construction in the local area most of his life. He played just as hard as he worked and loved to laugh. He loved his family and always asked how everyone was doing if you ever ran into him somewhere or stopped by. The smile and laughter will be missed. A small Memorial service will be held at the VFW Post# 10377 in Morgan’s Point, TX, Saturday, November 23rd from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone wanting to pay their respects.
Paid Obituary