Allen Wilson Youngblood, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Health, Temple, Texas. Allen had been battling lung cancer since June 2018.
Born on July 16, 1946 in Columbus, Georgia to Otis and Euna Youngblood. Allen joined the United States Army on November 25th, 1964. While serving, he received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star during his combat operations in Vietnam. After his time in the military, he settled in the Central Texas area where he met and married Jane Diane Palmer on May 29, 1967.
He worked for 39 years with Lack’s Furniture Center before retiring. He loved riding his Harley Davidson and was a member of In Country Motorcycle Club for a period of time. His interests also included playing golf and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Euna “Anna Pearl” Youngblood and brother, Frank Tucker. Allen is survived by his loving wife, Jane Youngblood; daughter, Amanda Jane Youngblood White and husband Shane; daughter, Amy Fox and husband Carl; grandchildren Emily Schaedle, Zachary White, Sydney Fox and Carl Fox, IV; great grandchild Ariel Schaedle and two sisters, Bernice Dorn and Jackie Orlando.
The family would like to thank Dr. Clay Gowan; Sheri Stephens, RN; Dr. Patrick Robinson; Jackie Gauger, RN; Baylor Scott & White Health; Encompass and all the care givers involved in his care.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
Friday, August 16, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Dossman Funeral Home 2525 N Main St, Belton, TX 76513
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
1:00 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 TX-195, Killeen, TX 76542
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Folds of Honor or a charity of one’s choice.