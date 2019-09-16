A Mass of Christian Burial for Gary L. Garner, 70, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Garner died Friday, Sept. 13, at a local hospital.
He was born March 25, 1949, in Temple to Lloyd and Jean Ramsey. He worked in the advertising department at the Temple Daily Telegram.
Survivors include his wife, Judy of Temple; a son, Scott of The Colony; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.