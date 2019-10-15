Wanda Joy Hempel
Wanda Joy Hempel loved her family and served others in the medical profession as a nurse for almost 30 years. She was also a shining light for Jesus in her 76 years. She passed from this life in Temple, Texas on Thursday, October 10, 2019 leaving this place better by the life she led and the people she touched. Wanda was loved and cherished by so many, and will be greatly missed!
Wanda is survived by her husband Jimmy Lynn Hempel. Daughter, Loretta Ellison; grandson, Jeremy McCubbin and his wife, Jillienne Whalen; great-grandsons, Aaron and Dakota McCubbin; granddaughter, Kimberlee McCubbin and her partner Brittany DuBrino; great-grandsons; Logan McCubbin and Evan DuBrino; daughter, Lisa Ralston and her husband Kenny Ralston; grandson, Kevin Ralston and his wife, Natalie Ralston; great-granddaughter, Brooke Ralston; son, Tim Hempel and his wife, Kathy Hempel; grandsons Alex and Lucas Hempel; son Robert Hempel and his wife, Terah Hempel; grandson, Chris Hempel; great-granddaughter, Camille Hempel; grandson, Cory Casey; and granddaughter, Haley Hempel. Sister, Juanette Susan and brother, Wayland Raley. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Raley and Elma Key, and numerous brothers and sisters.
Visitation Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at the Goodnight Funeral Home, 209 Prof E Allen Powell Blvd., Bartlett, Texas 76511. Funeral Services will be immediately following, and the Graveside Ceremony will be held at the Volo Cemetery in Sparks, Texas after the funeral service.
