BELTON — Services for Frances Marie Machalek Martin, 85, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Dan Martin officiating.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Martin died Sunday, Aug. 25, at her residence.
She was born May 18, 1934, in Ratibor to Thomas and Agnes Hutka Machalek. She graduated from Belton High School. She attended business college in Austin. She married Milton Martin on Aug. 13, 1955, in Temple. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.
She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Martin, on Jan. 29, 2008.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Bruce Martin of Fort Worth, Daniel Martin of Charlotte, N.C., and Benjamin Martin of Rogers; a daughter, Beth Lott of San Ramon, Peru; a brother, Milton Machalek of Hershey, Pa.; a sister, Shirley Berry of Round Rock; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.