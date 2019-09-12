Services for June Wilma Burton, 103, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Burton died Wednesday, Sept. 11, at her residence.
She was born June 1, 1916, in Roby to John and Leticia Bates Hickerson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Burton.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Robinson and Sharon Neal; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.