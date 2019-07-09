Jack P. Parker, Jr., 75, of Holland passed away on Friday, July 5th, 2019 in a Temple hospital. Jack was born on August 20, 1943 in Olustee, Ok. He was born to Jack Parker, Sr. and Alma L. Kirby Parker. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Lawton, Ok.
Jack taught at different schools before coming to Holland. He was a successful High School basketball coach for girls and boys teams for 17 years at Holland until retiring in 1997. He loved to coach the game of basketball and to watch it. He was a golfer and was fond of going to casinos.
He is survived by his wife, Scotty of 38 years, a daughter, Misty Klienfelter and husband Michael of Killeen, a son, Dusty Parker and wife Heather of Alabama, seven grandchildren; Malori Parker, Skyler Klienfelter, Taylor, Jake, Cailey, Dakota and Jace Parker, four nephews; Scott Parker, Gary Doskocil, Reese and Brent Liles, one niece, Shannon Parker Clements.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jimmy Parker.
A gathering will be held at Holland Cemetery on Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 10am-11am. Burial will follow at the cemetery.
The family would like to thank Wayne Spinn. Memorials can be made to the charity or your choice.
Services are under the direction of Goodnight Funeral Home.