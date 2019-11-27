A Mass of Christian Burial for Julia Estero Fernandez, 83, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Inurnment will be in St. Luke Catholic Church Columbarium.
Mrs. Fernandez died Saturday, Nov. 23, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 30, 1936, in San Jacinto, Pangasinan, the Philippines to Cesario Estero and Demetria Sangalang. She married Pablo Fernandez on Jan. 2, 1963, in Manila. She moved to the United States and had been a resident of Temple for 15 years. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.
Survivors include three sons, Franklin Fernandez and Frederick Fernandez, both of Temple, and Floyd Fernandez of Baltimore, Md.; a sister, Nenita Boniog of Hawaii; and three grandchildren.
A vigil and a rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.