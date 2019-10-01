BELTON — Services for John Perrine, 80, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Gary Anthony officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Perrine died Monday, Sept. 30, at his residence.
He was born March 2, 1939, in Goreville, Ill., to Oscar and Lole Terry Perrine. He married Barbara Hogg on May 4, 1957, in Lawrenceville, Ill. He was a piano technician. He was a member of First Baptist Church. He was a Mason.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Matthew M. Perrine and John H. Perrine; two daughters, Anita Goodwin and Emily Jo Perrine; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.