Services for Martha Palla, 95, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cross Church on Birdcreek in Temple.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Palla died Thursday, Oct. 2.
She was born Oct. 21, 1923, in the Airville community of Bell County to George and Frances Adamek Pavlica. She married Eugene Palla in 1943. She was a member of Temple Brethren Church, now Cross Church on Birdcreek.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Eugene Palla Jr. and Marvin Palla; a daughter, Barbara Poulter; a sister, Irene Beran; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Brethren Church, now Cross Church on Birdcreek.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.