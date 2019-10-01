Amos J. “Andy” Hejl, age 90, of Temple, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born February 19, 1929, in Seaton, Texas to Jerry and Albina (Drevojanek) Hejl. Andy was a 1948 graduate of Temple High School, where he played football for the Wildcats. While attending Temple Junior College, he met his future wife Joyce Howe, who was a student nurse at Scott and White. They were married December 6, 1952.
Andy worked hard on the family farm from an early age where he developed a work ethic to be admired. He began his long, prosperous career in the airline industry with Pioneer Airlines at the Draughon-Miller Municipal airport in Temple, Texas in 1948. True to his determined work ethic, he worked an additional part time job delivering air freight. In 1958 he began working for Continental Airlines at the Scheduled Airline Traffic Office on Ft. Hood, where he remained until his retirement in 1988. By then, his part time freight delivery job had evolved into a full time business helping with military troop deployment, from which he retired in January, 2018.
As a hobby, Andy farmed on his South Forty ranch in Holland, Texas where he also raised polled Hereford cattle. He enjoyed his ranch and spent every day enjoying God’s gifts of nature and animals.
Andy was able to enjoy spring fishing for over 50 years with his three best friends. He loved his Temple Wildcats and Baylor Bears, supporting them through the Temple Quarterback Club and the Baylor Bear Club. He loved sharing his passion for the outdoors and the mountains with his family by trips to Red River, New Mexico every summer. He was an honorable man who enjoyed his family. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple for 70 years. His whit, mischievous grin, and crew cut were uniquely his and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years, Joyce; two daughters Pam Cummings and husband Rick of Holland, TX, Sandra Hensley and husband Russell Mikeska of Eatonton, GA; three grandchildren, Christy Powell and husband Brock of Temple, TX, Craig Cummings of Denver, CO, and Dr. Daniel Hensley and wife Whitney of Emeryville, CA; two great grandchildren, Amelia Powell and Westbrook Hensley; a brother, Don Hejl of New Caney, TX, and his faithful canine buddy, Lucky. He was preceded in death by his sister Vellie Mae Mikulas.
Visitation will be at Scanio Harper Funeral Home in Temple, TX on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6-7:30 pm. A private family graveside service will be on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Temple, TX or a charity of choice.