Johnnie H. Glaser
Johnnie H. Glaser, age 102, died peacefully at his home November 13, 2019. He was born December 20, 1916 and graduated from Yoe High School in Cameron in 1936.
He first worked at a dry goods store then at American National Life Insurance before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on Whidbey Island in Washington from 1944-1946. After discharge from the Navy, he started a career at Montgomery Ward as store manager. He worked in various stores across Texas until finally settling in Temple where he worked until his retirement in 1979.
Johnnie was a life member of VFW Post 1820 in Temple where he served as Quartermaster. In 1997 he was awarded Outstanding Quartermaster of Texas by the Commander of VFW of Texas. He was also a life member of the American Legion Post 133 in Temple and a member of the Kiwanis Club. As a member of First Lutheran Church in Temple, he served positions as Sunday School Superintendent, President of the Brotherhood, taught Sunday school, and served on the vestry.
Johnnie was predeceased by his parents Fritz and Annie (Seibert) Glaser and siblings Willie, Emma, Josephine, Joe, Arnold, and Frances.
He is survived by his wife, Lorene Glaser, son Don Glaser, daughter Margie Boatman (Ronnie), seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Bellwood Memorial Park 8575 Airport Rd, Temple, TX, 76502.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church in Temple or VFW Post 1820.
