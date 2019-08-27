CAMERON — Services for Eddie Wayne Wright Sr., 68, of Gause will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Stephen Chapel AME in Gause with the Rev. Linda Wallace officiating.
Burial will be in Peaceful Rest Cemetery.
Mr. Wright died Saturday, Aug. 24, at a Cameron nursing facility.
He was born Jan. 20, 1951, in Gause to L.B. and Janie Mae Standiford Wright. He worked for Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Co. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Gause.
Survivors include his wife, Joann Wright; two sons, Eddie Wayne Wright Jr. and Elan Wright, both of Jackson, Miss.; three daughters, Kmari Wright, Kismet Wright and Kalaih Wright, all of Jackson; two brothers, Larry Wright of Gause and Preston Wright of Fort Worth; five sisters, Barbara Lee and Wanda Kay Williams, both of Bryan, Ulas Majors of Killeen, Ruby Jones of Fort Worth and Sandra Wright of Gause; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.