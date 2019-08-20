CAMERON — Services for Robert Russell Wise, 71, of Travis will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Wise died Wednesday, Aug. 14, at his residence.
He was born April 3, 1948, in Cameron to W.J. “Buster” Jr. and Ruby Elizabeth Hunt Wise. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Beatriz Salazar on June 15, 1991. He was a carpenter.
Survivors include his wife of Travis; a daughter, Bianca Salazar Wise of Austin; three brothers, Charles Wise of Cameron, and Harvey Wise and Clell Wise, both of Bryan; and two sisters, Margie Horton of Humble and Theresa Klecka of Little River-Academy.