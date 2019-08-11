Rev. Edward J. Frazer, P.S.S.
February. 20, 1935
– August. 4, 2019
Fr. Frazer was born on February 20, 1935 in Butte, Montana to Edward and Catherine (Walsh) Frazer. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Ann Quinn, wife of Col. Richard L. Quinn, 9 nieces and nephews, 25 great nieces and nephews and 12 great-great nieces and nephews, as well as numerous cousins from the Frazer, Walsh, Duffy, Ward, Thomas, and Trudeau families, whom he loved dearly.
He was ordained for the Diocese of Great Falls, MT on May 27, 1961. In 1964, he was admitted to the Society of St. Sulpice, whose mission is the formation of men with a vocation for the priesthood.
Fr. Frazer led a rich life, steeped in academics and faith formation. He served on the faculties of Theological College, St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, MD, and St. Mary’s Seminary College in Catonsville where he was Dean of Students from 1969-1971. He returned to Theological College serving as rector from 1971-1976. In 1977 he was elected Provincial of the U.S. Province of the Society of St. Sulpice and served in that capacity until 1985. He next assumed the duties of Associate Director of the Vatican II Institute at St. Patrick’s Seminary, Menlo Park, CA.
In May of 1989, he was assigned to Emmaus Spirituality Centre in Lusaka, Zambia, where he served as the first Regional Superior of the Zambian Region for the next 10 years. He served for three years on the faculty of Emmaus Spirituality Centre and for seven years on the theological faculty of St. Dominic’s Major Seminary. In addition, Fr. Frazer ministered to several communities of religious women in the Lusaka area.
In 1999, he returned to Theological College, before retiring to the Sulpician retirement community of St. Charles Villa. With the onset of Alzheimer’s, Fr. Frazer was robbed of his independence. In 2011, he moved to Belton, TX where he spent the remaining years of his life. He quietly entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 4, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family.
He will be buried with his confreres in the Sulpician Cemetery, Catonsville, MD. The Funeral Mass will be held August 19, 2019 at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228 at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Society of San Sulpice, African Mission, 5408 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21210-1988
Paid Obituary