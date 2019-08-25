William “Bill” Bennett Frazier
William “Bill” Bennett Frazier, former Salado, TX resident, was lifted into heaven on August 17, 2019. As the last breath of his full life was drawn, Bill’s devoted wife of 58 years was there holding his hand.
He was born November 15, 1920 to Lydia Ann Teague and William Iziah Frazier in Princeton, Texas and was the oldest of two boys. Bill’s brother J.C. “Gun” Frazier preceded him in death.
He attended McKinney High School and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Sam Houston University. Bill served in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist’s Mate on the USS Neshoba during World War II. He was a proud member of the Dallas Police Department for 31 years,where he served as a Detective and then as a Captain in the Vice and Narcotics, Special Services, and Patrol Divisions. Bill came on duty the evening of President Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas and was on duty for 3 straight days following this tragic event. One of his most prized achievements was his service as a police officer. Bill was one of a group of specially chosen officers from across the country to attend the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. He was offered another opportunity to return 3 years later, and at that time offered a position with the Agency - but the Dallas Police Department was his first love. After retirement from the force, he taught law enforcement classes at various schools and universities.
In addition to his military and police service, Bill had many interests. A significant highlight in his life was being drafted by the Chicago White Sox organization as a result of hitting 27 home runs his senior year in high school. He enjoyed singing classic songs of old and did so with a beautiful, rich bass voice. Those who knew him could look forward to receiving a beautifully crafted poem, during times of celebration or achievement, always written with eloquence, cunning wit, and acknowledgment. He was no stranger to fine cigars, good whiskey and intense games of 42. He loved books and games of all types and was less than braggadocious about completing the Sunday crossword in ballpoint pen, every week.
He married Barbra Jean Frazier on April 2, 1961. Surviving children are Kim and Matt Baran, Kyle Frazier, Colin and Stacy Frazier. There are 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, one niece and 2 nephews. Son Donald Wayne Frazier (deceased).
Bill and Jean have enjoyed life with friends and neighbors from Lewisville to Salado to Round Rock, where they resided for 32 years.
On Monday, August 26, 2019 at 9:30 am, a viewing and gathering will take place at Broecker Funeral Home, 949 W. Village Road, Salado, TX 76571 followed by a graveside service and burial at Cedar Knob Cemetery FM 2484 Rd. Salado, TX 76571.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Bill’s memory by making a donation to the Peace Officers’ Memorial Foundation:
Please make a donation online (https://www.pomf.org) and indicate the donation is a tribute to William B. Frazier.
The family wishes to thank the many health care providers, doctors, nurses and therapists who helped him live with dignity in his four year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.