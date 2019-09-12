Services for Edward J. Aycock, 89, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Victory Baptist Church in Salado.
Mr. Aycock died Tuesday, Sept.10, at a local care center.
He was born Dec. 1, 1929, in Temple to Joe and Jessie May Aycock. He graduated from Temple High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was assigned to Strategic Air Command. He graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor’s degree in management. He worked for El Paso Natural Gas Company. He worked as human relations director at Hotel Dieu Hospital in El Paso. He graduated from St. Louis University with a master’s in hospital administration. He worked as chief executive officer of Doctor’s Hospital in Houston. He retired as vice president of St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. He returned to Temple and served as human resources director at King’s Daughters Hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Marva; two stepdaughters, D’Lyn Suggs and Jessica Sullivan; and four step-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home in Temple.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.