Cecil Alvin Woodson, 89, of Gatesville, Texas, passed away on October 10th, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 16th at Trinity Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15th at Scott’s Funeral Home.
Cecil was born on May 10th, 1930 in Ruth, Texas to Ada and Ernest Woodson. Cecil was one of eleven children. He married Bernice Evelyn Franks, the daughter of Jewel and Elmo Franks. Cecil and Bernice were married for sixty-nine years, and they had four children together, Donna, Gregory, Cecil, and Regina Woodson. He joined the United States Marine Corps when he was just 17 years old and was stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California. After his service in the Marines, he joined the United States Army. After serving his country, Cecil attended radio broadcasting school at Central Texas College in Killeen, Texas and went to barber school in Temple, Texas. He was a long-time barber of Gatesville, Texas. Cecil Woodson was also a very talented inventor.
Cecil was blessed with a large family. His family includes his nieces and nephews Diane and Butch Thorp, Al Stevens, and many more; his grandchildren, Shawn Woodson, Angela Johnson, Oliver Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Lukas Woodson, Scottie Woodson, and Tara Woodson; his great grandchildren, Benjamin Woodson, Sarah Woodson, Corriene Woodson, Angelina Johnson, Jayden Johnson, Riley Pill, Travis Breckenridge, Ethan Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Allie Johnson, Kason Woodson, and Abbie Woodson; and long-time friend Rosie Boynton.
He will be truly missed by all of his family, friends, and customers.