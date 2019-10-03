CAMERON — Services for Jack Lewis, 91, of Austin and formerly of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Doug Budd officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Lewis died Wednesday, Oct. 2, at a Bryan hospice facility.
He was born Feb. 8, 1928, in Milam County to Jack and Minnie Nell Blaylock Lewis. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School,k and attended the University of Texas. He retired from the U.S. Small Business Administration, and also worked as a funeral director.
Survivors include two sisters, Martha Nell Crenan of College Station and Lynn Stauffacher of Katy.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.