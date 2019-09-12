BELTON — Services for Kenneta Ruth Passmore, 76, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Little River Country Church with Tom Henderson officiating.
Mrs. Passmore died Wednesday, Sept. 11, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 17, 1943, in Dothan, Ala., to Mary and Kenneth Sartwell. She worked as a supervisor for Hallmark Greeting Cards.
Survivors include her husband, David Passmore; two sons, William J. Passmore of Temple and David M. Passmore Jr. of Rogers; a brother, Kenneth Sartwell Jr. of Arkansas; and five grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.