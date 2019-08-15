Rogie Cohorn Jr.
Rogie Cohorn Jr. was born March 27, 1951 to Rogie Cohorn Sr. and Nelda Faye Bulls-Spinn. He was born and raised in Temple, Tx.
His Home-Going service will be Friday, August 16, 2019 @ 9 am at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton, Tx with Rev. James Paine officiating.
Rogie graduated from Temple High School in 1972 and joined the US NAVY.
He was an AVID Wildcat Football fan…he went to every Friday night football game he ever could. He would even travel to watch the games out of town. Even as he became ill the last two seasons - he would call his daughter several times throughout the game to find out the score.
He has 2 grandsons that are Wildcat Football players and was so excited to know he finally had his own Wildcat Players.
He worked for Yellow Cab for over 15 years. He loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, golf and WWF.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and two granddaughters, Alariona Smith and Aniya Cohorn.
Survivors are Misti Smith (Cornelius, spouse), Aimee Cohorn, Douglas Cohorn (Crystal, spouse); 4 grandsons, Darius Amos, Triston Cohorn, Kobe Smith, and Jeremiah Blunson; 3 grandaughters, Olivia Cohorn, Brooke Cohorn, and Kali Bowen
Visitations will be from 5-7 @ Crotty Funeral Home, Belton Tx Thursday, August 15th, 2019.
Paid Obituary