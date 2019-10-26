BELTON — Services for Richard Allan Butler, 61, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Stephen Vaughn officiating.
Mr. Butler died Friday, Oct. 18, in Temple.
He was born Oct. 3, 1958, in Sidney, Neb. He attended Texas State Technical College in Waco. He worked in the family fencing business.
Survivors include a son, Jeremy Butler; two daughters, Shannon Smalley and April Butler; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.