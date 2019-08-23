Services for Timothy Adam Guynes, 25, of Belton will be 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Lion’s Park Amphitheater in Temple.
Burial will be 4 p.m. Monday in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Guynes died Sunday, Aug. 18, at his residence.
He was born July 5, 1994, in Austin to John Henry and Andrea Jean Guynes. He married Anna Mariah on March 8, 2016. He was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Onyx Claire Quick, Opal Amelia Guynes and June Emylou Guynes; a brother, Benjamin Sean Guynes; his parents; and grandparents.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.