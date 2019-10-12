BELTON — Services for Thomas Emory Hunt, 77, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Charlie Cahee officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hunt died Friday, Oct. 11, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born May 3, 1942, in Kokomo, Ind., to Emory A. and Dorothy Miller Hunt. He served in the U.S. Army. His medals include the Purple Heart. He married Mary Coggin on Oct. 24, 2007, in Leon Junction.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Edward Welch.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Ronald Hunt; a daughter, Cleda White; four brothers, Dwayne Hunt, Rory Hunt, Steven Hunt and Darryl Hunt; a sister, Deborah Edwards; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.