WACO — John David “Dave” Cearley, 77, of Moody, formerly of Austin, died Thursday, Sept. 12.
Services will be noon Saturday at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Moody.
Interment will follow in Moody Cemetery.
He was born Sept. 30, 1941, in Austin to Charles and Edna Leona Clark Cearley. He was a graduate of McCallum High School in Austin. He studied at Baylor University and Texas State Technical Institute. He married Dorothy Porter on Oct. 2, 1970. He worked as an engineer at Huck (now known as Arconic) for 22 years, retiring in 1996. He served as pastor of Liberty Hill Baptist Church for several years and as interim pastor for Bruceville Baptist and Cottonwood Baptist.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Debbie Bohannan; a son, Porter Wright; three brothers, Allen Cearley, Victory Cearley and Richard Cearley; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the church.